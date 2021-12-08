Vampire Weekend, Bastille, Bishop Briggs and more to come to Garfield Park in 2022 music festival

Brian Robert Jones, Will Canzoneri, Chris Tomson, Ezra Koenig, Greta Morgan and Chris Baio, from left, of Vampire Weekend perform at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The creators of the WonderStruck Festival and the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Ohio announced on Wednesday their third music festival located in Indianapolis: WonderRoad.

WonderRoad is scheduled for June 11 and 12, 2022 in Garfield Park, headlining Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, Bishop Briggs and many others.

Two-day passes start at $99.50 and go will be for sale starting 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets can be purchased online or at the HI-FI Box Office located at 1043 Virginia Avenue in Fountain Square.

There will be a limited amount of on-site parking, so attendees are encouraged to use public transport and rideshare options.

“We are excited at the opportunity to host WonderRoad in our city,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a press release. “Indianapolis is known for its thriving arts community, as well as a tradition of musical excellence and innovation. WonderRoad is a great fit within that rich history, and we look forward to extending Hoosier hospitality to those attending from across the country and neighborhoods right here at home.”

WonderRoad also announced a $25,000 grant to Indy Parks as part of the festival’s launch. The grant will sponsor the 2022 Indy Parks Summer Concert and Movie series.

“Parks are known for being welcoming places for people to relax, exercise, and enjoy activities and special events with their families and friends,” said Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd, in a press release. “We are thrilled to host WonderRoad as we invite park visitors to explore Garfield Park while enjoying an impressive display of artists and music.”

Attendees are also invited to listen to the WonderRoad Festival Spotify playlist in anticipation of the event.