Vaccination clinics by Community Health transition to drive-thru

INDIANAPOLIS–Community Health Network announced Monday that it is transitioning its COVID-19 vaccine clinics to a drive-thru model.

Community Health said effective April 5, the new drive-thru clinics will be operating at the following locations:

North: Community Family Medicine–Castleton, 7525 E. 82 nd St.

St. East: Community Health Pavilion East, 10122 E. 10 th St.

St. South: Community Health Annex South, 1346 E. County Line Rd.

“As the state allows for more age groups to get vaccinated, a drive-thru model is more efficient,” said Tracy Anderson, Community Health Network Manager of Practice Operations who oversees Community’s vaccination clinics.

According to Community Health, these locations replace the ones at the Community hospital sites.

The Community Hospital Anderson vaccine clinic will remain at its current location at the Education Center, located at 1923 N. Madison Ave.

“Community will now be able to offer more appointment availability while reducing foot traffic in the hospitals,” Anderson said.

Hoosiers who want to use the drive-thru option need to meet the state’s vaccine eligibility requirements and sign up for an appointment, Community Health said. Proof of identification and a mask covering the mouth and nose will be required.

Community offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine. For more information, visit eCommunity.com.