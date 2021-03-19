Vaccination clinic set up at Ball State University

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

MUNCIE, Ind.––Ball State University announced Friday it will serve its community by hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic under the authorization of the Delaware County Health Department.

The university said it will begin serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site with a clinic on campus beginning March 19.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, and can be made by visiting the state’s website at OurShot.In.Gov or by calling 211.

The announcement came in the form of an email to students, faculty and staff. Read the announcement in full below:

At Ball State, the Cardinals Care Pledge has been a consistent reminder of our mission to engage students in endeavors that enhance the social vitality of our community and state during the pandemic. We are taking additional steps that reflect our social responsibility to care for our campus and community. On March 19, Ball State University will begin serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site with a clinic on campus. The College of Health Interprofessional Community Clinics will host a vaccination clinic under the authorization of the Delaware County Health Department and supported by the generosity of a grant from the Ball Brothers Foundation. Individuals must register and meet the state’s eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment at the clinic on our campus. Vaccines are distributed by appointment only. Individuals seeking an appointment should visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211. The COVID vaccine clinic on campus will be open to anyone who is registered through the state. We believe the presence of a COVID-19 vaccine site on campus is a community partnership that makes receiving vaccines more convenient for our students, faculty, and staff who become eligible and reinforces our commitment to be of service to our community. We are honored to serve our neighbors and to play a role in continuing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information, visit Ball State’s vaccine web page here.