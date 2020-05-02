USPS hiring postal workers in Indiana

A United States Postal Service (USPS) logo is painted on the back of a truck (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire workers in the greater Indiana area.

The USPS has openings in several areas ranging from mail handler assistant to rural carrier. Those wishing to apply should have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and at least two years of documented driving experience.

An online exam is required for all postal positions except the Assistant Rural Carrier position. Applicants will learn about the exam after applying online. The USPS will also do a pre-employment drug screen and a criminal background check.

Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, or a citizen of a territory owing allegiance to the United States.

Applicants must apply online by the close of the job posting period.