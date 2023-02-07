INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County.

Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis is also being held on strangulation, domestic battery, and habitual offender charges that have been filed in Hendricks County.