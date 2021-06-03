US Marshals apprehend driver 7 months after fatal wrong-way crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — After seven months, law enforcement has apprehended the suspect in a wrong-way crash in Shelby County that killed a mother of three.

“I had set that I absolutely needed him caught before Saturday because that would be my daughter’s 24th birthday,” said Shannon Bonham, whose daughter Kassandra Jenkins was killed in the crash. “We are going to get justice for her.”

Jenkins was driving on I-74 in late October when her car collided with a wrong-way driver. That man is believed to be Robert Leisure II. The Shelby County prosecutor’s office says lab results showed Leisure II was driving drunk. Prosecutors say police officers witnessed Leisure II driving the wrong way and attempted to get his attention with flashing lights. They were not able to get behind him before they saw the vehicle hit Jenkins’ car.

“He did have his red and blue lights and [was] flashing a light on the car trying to get his attention,” detailed Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen. “This is all on video tape, and it’s a rather shocking video tape to watch.”

Jenkins died on scene, but Leisure II was taken to a hospital. Investigators say he left there without medical clearance.

“The fact [is] he walked away the day of my daughter’s funeral, and just nothing has been done. Multiple sightings of him, and no one could catch him,” said Bonham.

Both the family and law enforcement have been looking for him ever since. Tuesday, Jenkins’ family got the call saying US Marshals had apprehended Leisure II in Kenton County, Kentucky. He waived his extradition on Wednesday and will be brought back to Indiana on June 8 to stand trial.

“I have to go the rest of my life without my sister, so this is the best of closure I can get,” said Kassandra’s older sister Katrena Gromer.

Jenkins’ family had spent months doing their own research and making phone calls trying to find Leisure II.

“If you really do what you have to to get the word out, and spread the word around when justice needs to be done, it will somehow find a way to get done,” added Kassandra’s younger sister Kylie Jenkins.