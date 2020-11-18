US Attorney Josh Minkler resigns, will join private law firm

INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced his resignation and will join a private law firm.

Minkler, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said his resignation is effective Nov. 21. He’ll begin work for an Indianapolis private law firm on Nov. 23.

President Donald Trump appointed Minkler, who was confirmed unanimously by the Senate and sworn in on Oct. 10, 2017.

Effective Nov. 22, First Assistant United States Attorney John Childress will succeed Minkler as the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Josh Minkler is a devoted public servant who has served the country and the citizens of the Southern District of Indiana with distinction,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “I thank him for his service, leadership and integrity and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“Josh Minkler has earned praise from people of all political persuasions who are working to keep our cities and our state safe,” said Sen. Todd Young. “I congratulate Josh on his outstanding career in public service, and I wish him the best.”

Prior to the presidential appointment, Minkler was appointed by former Attorney General Holder to serve as U.S. attorney in February 2015. In June 2015, Minkler was unanimously appointed to serve as U.S. attorney by the District Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

Minkler previously served as first assistant U.S. attorney for former U.S. Attorney Joe Hogsett, now the mayor of Indianapolis.

“Josh Minkler has served Indiana well for more than two decades — first as an assistant United States attorney, then as my first assistant and, most recently, as the United States attorney for the Southern District of Indiana,” said Hogsett. “He is a man of integrity and ethics, proving time and time again that his commitment to our community was paramount in his decision-making and leadership. I want to thank him for his service and wish him well in this next chapter of his career.”

Minkler also served as drug and violent crimes unit chief and an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division since 1994.

A Muncie native, Minkler was previously an assistant prosecuting attorney in Kent County, Michigan. He graduated from Wabash College in 1985 and attended the Indiana University Mauer School of Law.