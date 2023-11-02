INDIANAPOLIS — UPS will hire around 900 seasonal employees during their annual UPS Brown Friday event this weekend in Indianapolis and Plainfield. Seasonal positions available include warehouse workers, driver helpers, and seasonal drivers.

The hiring event is this Friday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 5431 W 81st St. in Indianapolis and Friday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Plainfield at 10095 Bradford Rd. The event will continue into Saturday morning from 10 a.m. – noon at 5431 W 81 St. in Indianapolis.

“UPS Brown Friday events are an opportunity for tens of thousands of Americans to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, of U.S. Operations.

UPS plans to hire 100,000 people this season with a reported pay rate beginning around $21 for driver helpers and package handlers as well as a reported pay rate around $23 for package car driver positions.

“From package handlers to drivers, we have a role that suits your lifestyle and your interests. With industry-leading pay, benefits, and career opportunities, we have a long history of taking care of our employees so they can take care of their families and communities. My advice to anyone who’s looking for a seasonal job, picture yourself in UPS brown and the opportunity for a long-term career with us!”

