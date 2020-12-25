Police searching for person of interest after shooting in Johnson County leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Levi Bradley Camplin, 18 years old, as a person of interest in this investigation

JOHNSON CO., Ind. – Two people have died and a third person was injured in an early morning shooting outside a gas station in Johnson County on Christmas Eve.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 9400 block of West State Road 144 near State Road 37.

Police said they located three victims outside a Circle K gas station suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“When we arrived on scene we were initially told there was one victim but then we found there was multiple. A total of three victims,” said Jeremy Roll, Public Information Officer for the Bargersville Police Department.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and officials said a third person was transported to the hospital nearby for treatment.

In an earlier update, police indicated they believed the victims to be a bit older, but upon investigating, they have been identified as 18-year-old Ethan Bell of Indianapolis and a teen, who police believe to be a 17-year-old boy.

The third victim, an 18-year-old man from Martinsville, is expected to survive and is said to be recovering from surgery.

Resident David Ricketts, who has lived nearby for 27 years, said this is a “pretty quiet neighborhood.”

He was home Thursday morning when he noticed emergency responders and went outside to see what was going on. “I went out there to see what they were doing and I seen two of them laying on the ground.”

Roll said these types of notifications to victim’s families are something they dread, even more so on the day before Christmas.

“It is tragic and making a notification to the family on this day it’s just going to be terrible,” said Roll. “It’s going to be an awful situation and that’s unfortunately a part of it.”

“It’s sad this time of year, especially two young people,” Ricketts said.

Police are asking for help locating 18-year-old Levi Bradley Camplin, who they said is a person of interest in the investigation. According to police, Camplin is 5’06” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Bargersville Police Dept.

Police ask anyone with information on Camplin’s whereabouts to contact Bargersville Police at 317-736-5155. If you see Camplin, police ask you do not approach him.

Police ask anyone with information to call Johnson County’s dispatch office or CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).