UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A pedestrian died after getting hit by a vehicle on the west side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of West 10th Street and Woodpointe Drive. That’s just east of North Raceway Road.

Police tell us a pedestrian in dark clothing was in a poorly lit section on 10th Street when the crash occurred. That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on the scene, and police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

10th Street was closed in both directions for about two hours, but it is back open.