WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The person injured in a Monday house fire died from their injuries.

That’s according to Sugarcreek Deputy Fire Chief Michael Stewart, who confirmed the death, and said the family members had been notified, but did not release the ID of the deceased.

Stewart added that the fire was believed to have been accidental and began in the kitchen of the home.

Original: Firefighters have been called to the scene of a residential structure fire Monday morning.

Crews from Sugarcreek Fire Department were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m., the home is located along Angle Road.

Sugarcreek Fire Vice Chief Michael Stewart said one person was home at the time of the fire and had to be taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

(WTWO)

Stewart added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.