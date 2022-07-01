The scene of the triple shooting near 38th and Guion Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday’s shooting on Guion Road has turned deadly.

Police say one of the men who was shot on June 29 in the 3700 block of Guion Road died on Thursday.

One other man was also shot in the incident, and another person was injured by broken glass.

Police say the shooting is tied to a car crash that happened in the area around the same time.

Officers had first responded to the crash and called IMPD homicide and aggravated assault detectives when they noticed at least one of the crash victims had likely been shot.

It’s unknown when or where the actual shooting happened. That is under investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of the man’s death.