Temperatures were a little chillier out the door Wednesday morning, compared to Tuesday. We’ve started off the morning in the mid to upper 40s in most locations. We’ll have sunshine mixed with clouds through the morning hours, then the cloud cover will be decreasing into the afternoon. Today will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the upper 60s. We should be in the upper 50s this time of year.

Unusual warmth this time of year

On average, Indianapolis sees 2 days in the 70s in November. We have 4 of them in the 7 day outlook, with another 1 or 2 days possible beyond that. All week long temperatures will be running 10°+ above average. By Friday, highs will be in the mid 70s, which will be ~17° above average for the time of year.

Speeding up the arrival of rain

Saturday was looking to be the warmest of the week, but now, changes to the timing on rain is causing those temperatures to be knocked back a fair amount. We will still be running above average but highs will likely only peak in the mid 60s as opposed to mid 70s. Showers are looking to now arrive by Saturday morning, slide through the area through the afternoon and be exiting by Saturday evening. A few additional spotty showers will be possible Sunday morning. That’s it for our rain chances! We’re back to dry weather with continued unseasonable warmth to finish the weekend and start next week.