FISHERS, Ind. — The Beach at Geist Waterfront Park is closed after high levels of e-coli were found in the water, according to the Fishers Health Department.

While the surrounding park remains open, visiting the beach and swimming in the water are not currently permitted.

The water tests carried out by the Fishers Health Department evaluated the beach water’s temperature, its dissolved oxygen levels and monitored for the presence of bacteria like e-coli.

This was part of the health department’s routine water testing, which regularly tests water in the beach area.

“For Geist Waterfront Park, Fishers Parks conducts regular testing specific to the beach area,” read a statement on Fishers Parks website. “A recent test conducted for the cove at Geist Waterfront Park resulted in unsatisfactory results for e-coli levels.”

Bacteria like e-coli tend to grow faster at higher temperatures, according to the Fishers Health Department. The increased presence of e-coli was also attributed to environmental factors such as recent rainfall activity.

“Higher temperatures combined with rain events and environmental factors can increase the pathogenic bacteria levels such as E. coli. Fishers has both urban and agricultural runoff inputs into the watershed which affects our water quality,” the statement concluded.