University of Indianapolis extends spring break, suspends in-person classes over COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — University of Indianapolis President Robert Manuel has announced that the university is suspending in-person classes indefinitely and extending spring break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet Wednesday, the president stated that spring break will be extend through March 20. Students were previously scheduled to return to class on March 16.

The tweet also stated that starting March 23, courses will resume online or in an “alternative delivery method.” Face-to-face instruction has been canceled until further notice.

Large, nonessential events and university-sponsored international travel has been canceled through May 31.

On Tuesday, Indiana University and Purdue University announced the suspension of their in-person classes.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.