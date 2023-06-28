Unhealthy air quality is across the state Wednesday, due to wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert is in place throughout the day. ADI levels are in the “very unhealthy” category. This is by far the worst air quality we’ve seen this season. As of Wednesday morning, only five other reporting locations in the world have worse air quality than Indianapolis. One of which is Bloomington, Indiana. It’s recommended to limit your and your pets exposure outdoors today. Air quality will begin to improve Thursday as a pattern change gets underway but that brings storm chances, heat and high humidity with it. More on that ahead.

Along with the smoky conditions, central Indiana started off rather foggy, leading to reduced visibility across the area. While the fog will improve through the morning, the smoky conditions will linger. If it weren’t for the air quality problems, this would be a pretty nice day. Humidity remains lowered and temperatures will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon.

Storm chances return Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state highlighted under the threat for severe weather. As of Wednesday morning, the timing looks to bring a cluster of storms into the western side of the state near 7 AM. Not everyone will be impacted by these storms as they dive southeast, but those that do could experience strong to severe storms. All severe weather threats are in play. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Be weather aware and make sure to check back with us for updates to the forecast through the day.

Humidity is set to surge as we close the week. Back to more of a ‘TROPICAL’ feel Friday and Saturday. Additional chances for rain and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week but there will also be many dry opportunities.