Uncle, community activist speaks out after niece killed in Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 24 hours later, IMPD arrests a 25-year-old man for his alleged involvement in one of Wednesday night’s homicides.

Just after midnight, while officers were out on routine patrol, they found a vehicle in an empty field along East Troy Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found a woman shot and killed. Antonio Patton says that woman was his niece, Jerica Mitchell.

“We don’t get her back. We don’t get to hug her ever again. We don’t get to see her turn 27. We don’t get to see her walk down the aisle. We don’t get that back,” said Patton.

Within seconds, so many moments stolen. Through tears, Antonio Patton remembers his 26-year-old niece.

“I just can’t imagine; I’m trying to wrap my mind around what were her last words? How did she beg for her life?” said Patton.

Patton has been on crime scenes and the press conferences and vigils that follow. He’s a community activist in Indianapolis and now is heartbroken like so many others he’s helped.

“I can only empathize with those people today. I sympathize. I feel it because it’s my blood, my family, my baby,” said Patton.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man. Patton tells FOX59 he was working to get his niece out of a violent relationship and sadly it turned deadly.

“If you know of anyone that you love and is close, domestic violence can go from 0 to 100 (snaps) like that,” said Patton.

Mitchell’s homicide was the fourth homicide reported in Indianapolis within an hour and a half Tuesday night.

“We have to educate and we have to show up. All of us. This is all of our fight, this is not just in our community, it’s all of us. It affects all of us,” said Patton.

Patton and the rest of his family are grieving and hoping this senseless violence comes to an end soon for all the other heartbroken families.

“They used to say it takes a village to raise a child, now it takes a nation,” said Patton.

IMPD tells FOX59 they are not naming the suspect for investigative purposes. If you are in a dangerous relationship or if you know someone who is, you can call 211 to be connected to an advocate near you.