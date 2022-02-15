JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s a big day for Central Indiana hospitals that participate in Medicare or Medicaid. Beginning Tuesday, employees of these facilities need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or submit a religious or medical exemption.

“For many [staff members], they were simply waiting until the end to either turn in their paperwork regarding an exemption or to get that first shot,” said Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association. “I think we were all concerned about what impact this might have on our workforce.”

In the final hours before the mandate went into effect, Tabor said he worried most for rural hospitals.

“Even the loss of – not just 1% – but one employee can be really difficult for a smaller hospital to manage right now,” said Tabor. “So we don’t take those concerns lightly.”

The Indiana Hospital Association represents more than 170 hospitals across the state – from rural community hospitals to regional and statewide health systems. By the stroke of midnight, Tabor said hospitals of all sizes each reported losing roughly 1% of staff due to the federal vaccine mandate.

“If you have one nurse who can’t come in that could be potentially five patients you can’t take care of on the floor,” said Dr. David Dunkle, President and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. “That’s a big impact.”

As of midday Monday, Dr. Dunkle estimated roughly 20-30 staff members out of 877 had yet to submit their proof of vaccination or exemption forms. By Tuesday night, several other hospitals including Franciscan Health said they were still tallying up the numbers.

“Franciscan Health is still gathering and analyzing information regarding the number of employees who are in compliance with vaccine requirements as mandated by the federal government. We hope to share information soon.” Spokesperson for Franciscan Health of Central Indiana

“It’s not easy, but I think we’re going to be able to manage through this without having access jeopardized,” said Tabor.

Tabor said a majority of the staff members not in compliance with the federal mandate were part-time employees. Still, he admits losing just one employee in the healthcare system right now is a major hit.

“We have a crisis in healthcare staffing right now and we have a huge hole to dig out of,” said Tabor. “The pandemic has taken an immense toll on our staff… We’re working right now on legislation to grow our workforce, but we need long term solutions.”

Tabor said healthcare labor shortages existed well before the pandemic, but those issues have only gotten worse because of it.

“So it’s not going to be solved in the next six months to 12 months. It’s going to be in two years, three years, five or 10 years. We have to have a longer-term strategy. There just aren’t a lot of easy buttons to push right now,” said Tabor. “A recent study said it will take us five years to get back to 75% of the healthcare workforce we had before the pandemic. And I think that’s probably optimistic.”

“We have over 20 nursing positions to fill, multiple other positions to fill, unemployment is under 1% here in Johnson County,” said Dr. Dunkle. “So I also wonder if this mandate will keep other potential employees from joining the organization as we move forward.”