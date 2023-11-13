The work week got off to an un-November-like start with highs in the 60s Monday. A cold front moving through the state brought gusty northwest winds in the afternoon. Cooler air behind the front will give us low temperatures near freezing overnight. Expect a frosty start to Tuesday morning. Although Tuesday will be cooler, it will still be an above average day with highs near 60°

Another wind shift midweek will bring us even milder air Wednesday and Thursday. With sunny skies, temperatures will be 10° to 15° above average. Indianapolis as only had. 16″ of rain so far this month and most of the state has not had any rain at all this month. Burn bans are in effect for a few counties and drought has again spread statewide. We need the rain but we have very little in the forecast. Our next rain maker comes Friday when a few widely scattered showers are possible.

So far this year we’ve had 23 wet weekends and 20 dry weekends. After a wet end to the work week skies will clear and we’ll cool down to more seasonal temperatures for the weekend.

Tuesday will be a mild day.

Temperatures will be above average this week.

November has been a dry month so far.

Our next chance for much-needed rain will come Friday.