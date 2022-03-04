CARMEL, Ind. — Three women in Carmel fight their pain and anxiety over the war in Ukraine by crafting a show of solidarity for their Hamilton County community.

“I woke up and I saw the news, it hit me how much of Ukraine is still really in me and how much of it is still in my heart,” Katia Dubas said.

Dubas and her family left Ukraine for Columbus, Indiana in 1997. Ever since Russian troops invaded her home country last Thursday, she’s watched in agony as the terror unfolds.

“I was in shock,” Dubas said. “I had tears; my chest hurt. I was paralyzed, paralyzed with fear and anxiety and just not knowing.”

Knowing she needed to do something to pull herself out of her pain, she called on help from her mom and a family friend, also from Ukraine.

“She used to sew all my Christmas costumes back in Ukraine, all my New Years dresses and everything, so she’s good,” Dubas said. “Then she has a friend who does alterations.”

Together, the ladies stitched together Ukraine’s flag to give away to others in the community. It’s a way to help when we all feel helpless.

“My intent really is just to give people an outlet to support,” Dubas said. “I think we’re all struggling to understand how we can support and where we can channel our energy.”

Dubas said this is an effort that anyone can help with, all you have to do is get yellow and blue fabric and stitch it together and make flags.

“Show your solidarity, pray for Ukraine,” Dubas said. “If anyone wants to make flags, it’s not hard. We have two people making them. It’s probably the easiest flag to make. It’s equal parts yellow and blue.”

Dubas also found a way to support her home country through a childhood friend she reconnected with via social media. He is still in Ukraine with his wife now.

Through her own network, she’s raised thousands of dollars to send to her friend and his wife.

“They have been getting supplies and distributing them to hospitals and military personnel, children,” Dubas said. “Diapers, bandages.”

Tomorrow, a Stand with Ukraine peace rally is set to start at 3:00 p.m. at the Soldiers & Soldiers Monument in downtown Indy.