INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds rallied on Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis on Saturday in support of Ukraine after Russia invaded the country earlier this week.

They were joined by Rep. Victoria Spartz who represents Indiana’s 5th congressional district and immigrated from Ukraine.

Spartz addressed the crowd, saying “freedoms are never free” and called what’s happening in her country “terrible.”

Despite saying she was “disappointed” in the Biden administration’s handling of the situation earlier this week, she did not directly criticize the administration today.

“I don’t want to be critical. I want to be positive you know I think there are some things that can be done probably faster or could’ve been done differently but we are where we are,” Spartz said. “At this point, we just have to get faster we just have to be more proactive and be able to throw support to our NATO allies and be able to help Ukraine to defend themselves.”

Spartz expressed support for severing Russia banks from the SWIFT system, a vital global financial network. However, the Republican representative took a different tone on Russian President Vladimir Putin than former President Donald Trump.

“[Putin] is a dangerous person so hopefully the Russian people are going to put pressure on their government, not just him but also his parliament and Duma,” Spartz said. “And say what are you doing? Why are you destroying Europe, Ukraine and our country?”

Spartz said she was proud of her heritage and said Ukrainians will fight for their homeland.

“Wars are terrible but you have to be ready for war if you want to have peace,” Spartz said. “Ukrainians are resilient they’re strong and they are going to succeed they are going to win because there is no other choice”





Other Hoosier Ukrainian’s like Iryna Bondar say they’re constantly worried about their friends and family back home. However, they want to show people in central Indiana that the invasion affects them too.

“We have a big and strong community of Ukrainian people in Indianapolis,” Bondar said. “I think it is important to show citizens even people who are who feel very remote from the war I wanted to make sure that they know that this is an important issue in touch with everybody.”

Alex Morozov’s brother and father are in Kyiv under Russian bombardment, he said.

“Every second…heartbreaking,” Morozov said. “It’s difficult, it’s very difficult.”

Morozov said he’s been doing what he can but knows there’s little he or other Ukrainians abroad can do.

“It’s a David and Goliath war basically and David will win Ukraine will win,” Morozov said. “We will prevail because strong people, people defending their land we have nothing to lose.”