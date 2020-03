LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 19: Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn leave after the state opening of parliament at the Houses of Parliament on December 19, 2019 in London, England. In the second Queen’s speech in two months, Queen Elizabeth II will unveil the majority Conservative government’s legislative programme to Members of Parliament and Peers in The House of Lords. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.