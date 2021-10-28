Mother of murdered UIndy football player seeks help with the unsolved killing

INDIANAPOLIS– It’s been a violent start to the school year for the University of Indianapolis.

Last week, a man was shot and killed on campus. A few weeks earlier, a UIndy student was murdered off-campus near 46th and Arlington.

Koebe Clopton played football for the Morton High School Governors in Hammond before falling in love with the University of Indianapolis campus in 2019.

“He went down to UIndy and was like, ‘Mom I love it. I love it,'” said the victim’s mother Nadia Clopton.

After committing to UIndy, Nadia’s son suited up for the Greyhounds before his life was cut short just a few days after the fall semester started.

Family approved picture of Koebe Clopton

“He wanted to go to Indianapolis so there would be better opportunities and I wish he would have never went down there,” said Nadia.

Police were called to a home on Radnor Road in early September and found Clopton’s car still running in the driveway.

The 20-year-old victim was located across the street.

Police claim Clopton called 911 saying he had been shot in a neighborhood on the northeast side.

The college junior died after being taken to the hospital. His mother is now pleading for help with the unsolved killing.

“As a mom, I feel hopeless. I feel lost because even though he was my son, he was my everything,” said Nadia.

Following Clopton’s murder, UIndy’s President Robert L. Manuel issued a written statement that read:

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Koebe Clopton. Koebe was a junior at the University of Indianapolis and a member of the UIndy football team. Our primary concern is for Koebe’s family, friends, and others who are grieving his loss. We stand ready to help them with any counseling or additional resources they may need and have mobilized our counseling services to be available for anyone in our community who may need them. Our Office for Student Affairs will coordinate counseling resources to members of our campus community who feel impacted by this event. We are a close-knit community, and we are devastated by the loss of Koebe, who was a member of our UIndy family. This loss reminds us how precious life is and the importance of supporting each other through times of unexpected tragedy.”

“The school, to this day they still call and check on me. They’re very genuine,” said Nadia.

Koebe Clopton in uniform for U-Indy

While Nadia appreciates the support of UIndy’s leadership, the motive for her son’s murder remains unclear and the grieving mother just wants to know who killed her son.

“My son has been gone since Sept. 2 and I don’t know anything,” said Nadia. “I don’t live there. I don’t know what to do. I just wish my son would have never went there.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brad Nuetzman at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Brad.Nuetzman@indy.gov.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Clopton’s death was followed by the deadly shooting of a non-student on the UIndy campus last week.

That victim, Dazmond Morgan, died after being shot in the parking lot behind one of the dorms. Morgan was not affiliated with the university in any way.

That case also remains unsolved.