U.S. Marshals capture Indiana man who fled before pleading guilty to charges in 2013

PROVO, Utah — An Indiana man charged by the FBI with money laundering and wire fraud almost a decade ago, but fled before pleading guilty, was arrested Monday in Utah.

Jody Russell Trapp, who was charged in 2012, was found living under the assumed name of Abram Hochstelter in Orem, Utah.

Trapp was working as an electrician, and is also the co-founder of Treasure Finders, an app that combines geocaching with scavenger hunts.

The U.S. Marshals Service took charge of the case in 2016.

“This investigation across several states and several years represents the dogged determination of men and women who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph McClain.

Trapp will be returned to the Southern District of Indiana to face time for his original crimes.