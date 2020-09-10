U.S. Attorney’s Office: southern Indiana contractor misrepresented cost for paving roads and highways

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana reached a settlement with a southern Indiana contractor that they say misrepresented the materials used in a number of road and highway projects.

United States Attorney Josh Minkler said Thursday that the office reached a settlement with Dave O’Mara Contractor, Inc. The settlement resolves allegations that the company misrepresented the materials used to pave a number of roads and highways throughout Central and Southern Indiana.

The office alleges the company represented that it was using steel slag in its asphalt mixture when it did not. This created the false impression that the company provided enough binder to make sure the roads wouldn’t prematurely deteriorate.

“It is important to ensure that taxpayers get what they pay for so that the quality of products used in highway transportation projects is not compromised,” stated Andrea M. Kropf, Regional Special Agent-In-Charge, United States Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. “Today’s settlement sends a message that putting the safety of the traveling public at risk for personal gain is an unacceptable way of conducting business.”

The office says the claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability.