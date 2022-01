INDIANAPOLIS – On this day in weather, two years ago, heavy rain caused flooding, closing several roads and trapping cars in high waters.

Record high: 70° set back in 1890

Record low: -16° set back in 19577

Snowfall: 7.2″ set back in 1918

Precipitation: 1.52″ set back in 2020

Back in 1975, strong winds brought down hundreds of trees across Indiana and rolled over several mobile homes.

These records start in 1871 and go until today.