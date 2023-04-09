INDIANAPOLIS — The late morning calm of Easter Sunday was shattered by gunfire outside 7778 Newport Way in the Lake Castleton Apartments as two males were wounded in a parking lot.

” It’s kind of crazy on Easter Sunday,” said resident Ronald Williams. ”This is like the second time. A death happened by my apartment. I tried to contact management and talk to them about it and there’s nothing they can do about it. So it’s kind of sad. You can’t even feel safe in your own place.”

On December 31st, Williams said a man was shot to death on the same block.

”Security, they was here after the last shooting on New Year’s Eve and they was here about a month and I ain’t seen them ever since. Nobody’s ever seen them ever since,” he said. ”No security and if the camera’s not working, for a killer that’s an easy and better way for you to do something. If the camera’s not working, nobody can see you and if nobody’s not gonna talk, it makes it all easier, too.”

Bloodied clothes, a gun and evidence markers pinpointing the locations of spent shell casings littered the parking lot where one person was found while discarded clothing on nearby Shadeland Avenue indicates the other wounded male fled on foot.

One resident who didn’t want to be identified for fear of retaliation said gunfire has become all too commonplace in her community.

”I don’t remember when it was but for four nights straight there was gunfire. I don’t know if somebody was shooting into the pond or what but I do remember there was a murder at the end of the pond last year,” she said. “It’s sad, on Easter we have a shooting, and that’s just very sad to me.”

Just down the block from the woman’s apartment, a man was shot last summer as clergy members led a peace walk several yards away.

In May of 2021, a young man was shot to death at the south end of the complex while two months later, a woman was fatally stabbed by an intruder in her apartment in the same building.

The neighbor said residents have told the apartment management that their community is a dangerous place to live.

”They voice their concerns but nothing is ever done about it,” she said. ”These murders are too much and they’re happening too frequently and they’re sick of it, they’re scared.”

Even though a sign at the front entrance announces NEW MANAGEMENT, apparently there was no security on duty at the time of the Easter Sunday shootings, though a maintenance employee told Fox 59 News that his manager told him to kick us off the property.

Williams said he doesn’t know when his lease expires, but when it does, he’s leaving Lake Castleton Apartments.

”If you pay a thousand dollars for rent here, would you stay?” he asked. ”Can’t put a price on your life.”