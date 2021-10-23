Two-vehicle crash in Lafayette early Saturday morning, fatal

Lafayette, Ind. — This morning at the location of 2100 block E CR 800 S there was a fatal car crash in which, upon arriving to the scene, Tippecanoe County Sheriffs confirmed one person already deceased and the other victim with serious bodily injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle, 16, was wearing a seatbelt when the airbags deployed. The victim was taken via ambulance to IU Arnett Hospital for additional medical treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was 43.

At the time of the crash, the area was dark and raining. Witness information indicated Vehicle 1 traveled left of center in an attempt to overtake another vehicle traveling west. As Vehicle 1 continued to attempt a pass and travel west in the east bound lane of travel, it struck Vehicle 2 and caused a head on collision.

CR 800 S was closed for approximately 5 hours.

This investigation is currently on-going. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor of the crash.