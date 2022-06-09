The Indianapolis National Weather Service damage surveys confirmed two tornadoes touched down Wednesday. An EF1 tornado with 100 mph winds struck Arlington in Rush county at 4:08pm. An EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds struck Summitville in Madison county at 6:13pm. A dozen counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening, and 3 counties saw tornado warnings issued. So far this has been an active year for severe storms with 12 confirmed tornadoes.

Rain is in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. No severe storms are expected and less than a quarter inch of rain is likely. Highs will be in the 70s before a warm up begins this weekend. Highs will be near 80° Saturday and Sunday.

So far this year we have not had a 90° day. That will change next week. Near record highs in the mid-90s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and higher humidity. We’ll keep the high near 90° Friday with a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Two tornadoes struck Indiana Wednesday.

The state has had 12 tornadoes this year.

Rain is likely Friday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely through Friday evening.

As far this year Indianapolis has not had a 90° day.

June has been a mild month so far.