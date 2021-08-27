Two students shot outside Hammond Central High School; suspects not in custody

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two students were shot outside Hammond Central High School Friday afternoon, with two perpetrators also identified to be students currently not in custody, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the high school at approximately 2:25 p.m. and found two Hammond Central students shot.

The students’ injuries are not life threatening and were transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

The suspects, also fellow students, remain at large with police as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammond police at 219-852-2989.

