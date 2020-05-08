Two sisters are nurses at a local hospital nursing patients back to good health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nurses are being celebrated across the country for their hard work and dedication. We caught up with two sisters who are nurses at the same hospital, one who tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been pretty crazy. when this first started happening I was pretty scared,” said Community Health Network East, Registered Nurse, Emily Norton.

Norton says since day one of COVID-19, she been there. And every day there are new policies, new procedures, and protocols.

“I never thought that I’d live through a pandemic that’s for sure. So no I was not prepared for this at all,” said Norton.

But she’s grateful to be doing it with her sister, Katie Kennedy by her side. And the best part is they both work at the same hospital doing what they love.

“There is a lot of pride for me as the older sister to see my little sister taking such good care of patients and her other co-workers,” said Community Health Network East, Nurse Practitioner of Cardiology, Katie Kennedy.

In March, Emily had to take care of Katie. During the early stages of the pandemic, Katie tested positive for COVID-19. This was before personal protective equipment was used.

“I was scared because I had seen what it had done to so many young, otherwise, healthy patients. and was just concerned about what my journey would look like and not giving it to my family members,” said Kennedy

She had three kids at home, faced with the challenge of e-learning, but she wasn’t alone.

“It really renewed my faith in people and the community,” said Kennedy.

Her sister Norton says this pandemic is no different than the rules in nursing school and her first few days in the ICU.

“Stay calm, use your critical thinking skills, ask for help when you need help,” said Norton.

Help that they have received and given and now it’s time for the tables to be turned.

“Today and this week we shine an important light on the dedication that selfless contribution and compassion by so many in the hospitals but in particular our nurses,” said Community Health Network East, VP of Operations, Sean Kennedy.

Kennedy says she will be donating plasma Saturday in hopes it will help a critically ill patient that needs it.