INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers responded to a report of two people shot on Interstate 70. Sunday evening around 8pm, officers found two people at Mile Marker 88, which is near North Arlington Avenue on Indy’s east side.

Police on the scene told us the two victims were in a vehicle when they were located. They’ve been transported to the hospital. 1 is in critical condition, the other is in stable condition.

We’re still waiting to learn more about the age and gender of the victims and if police have a suspect.

This is preliminary information and subject to change. We have a crew on the scene and will update as information becomes available.