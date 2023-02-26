INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot and wounded on the south side.

IMPD responded to reports of shots fired at 2600 Fox Harbour Lane around 9:21 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers arrived to find two adult females with gunshot wounds. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition at this time and are being treated at area hospitals.

Officers on the scene said multiple vehicles were damaged during the shooting as well. Police are interviewing people of interest as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added once it is available.