INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles have been shot on the near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot around 8:36 p.m. at 1901 E. Washington St. The address is listed as Willard Park.

The victims, identified as a male and a female, are in stable condition according to officers on the scene. They have been transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.