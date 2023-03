INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on the far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 6:47 p.m. at 611 Belhaven Dr. Sunday evening. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of those victims has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The other victim is still on the scene and in stable condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.