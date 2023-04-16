INDIANAPOLIS — An apartment fire has left two people injured on the city’s north side.

An IFD spokesperson said the fire was caused by an exploding oxygen canister. A total of four apartment units were affected by the smoke from the fire, according to the spokesperson.

One victim sustained non-critical injuries while another was taken to St. Vincent in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time what the extent of the damage is.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.