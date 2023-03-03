FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — Two individuals have been arrested for dealing and possessing methamphetamine in Fayette County.

On Feb. 28, Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Georgia Avenue near W. 17th Street in Connersville.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 50-year-old Sandra McDaniel of Richmond and the passenger was identified as 37-year-old Aubrey Blevins.

Officers confirmed that Blevins was wanted on a prior warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics and marijuana out of Fayette County.