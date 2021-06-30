Two people airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after motorcycle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Two people suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Madison County.

According to Sheriff Scott Mellinger, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on County Road 300 N just east of County Road 375 around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle carrying a driver and passenger lying on its side in the middle of the road. There was no indication as to what caused the crash.

Investigators said it appeared the motorcycle had been heading westbound. There were no witnesses to the crash.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old Stephen Knotts of Anderson; the passenger was 51-year-old Kellian Zapf of Daleville.

Neither Knotts nor Zapf wore a helmet, Mellinger said. Both were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in serious but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.