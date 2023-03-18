NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two Noblesville homes were damaged in fires Saturday afternoon.

The Noblesville Fire Department responded to reports of a building fire at a home within the 100 block of Tippecanoe Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

The NFD said that one of the homeowners learned that a fire was underway when a neighbor informed them that smoke was coming out of their home. The homeowner safely exited the premise and called 911 for assistance.

The same homeowner then alerted their neighbor that their home was also on fire. Fire crews arrived on the scene and put out fires in both houses.

Homeowners from each residence were home at the time and safely exited their homes along with multiple pets. The homeowners have been displaced as a result of the fires.

The Cicero Fire Department, White River Township Fire Department, Lapel Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Noblesville Police Department assisted the Noblesville Fire Department at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.