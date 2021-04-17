Two men shot at Aladdin’s Hookah Bar

INDIANAPOLIS — Two males were transported to the hospital after a shooting occurred just south of downtown.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday evening, IMPD responded to a call on reports of a person shot on the corner of Madison Ave and E Southern Ave. Night watch crews arrived on scene to confirm a fight led to one person being shot inside Aladdin’s Hookah Bar – the other male involved was shot somewhere outside of the building.

Both males were taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.