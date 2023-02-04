MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Two juveniles were involved in a police chase Saturday morning that resulted in a car crash.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a white Ford Escape that was traveling at a high speed with no lights on. The vehicle continued driving away and led the deputy on a chase.

The IMPD’s assistance was then requested to aid the deputy. MCSO said the suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole before rolling over three times.

Two juveniles, an unidentified male and a female, were discovered inside the vehicle. MCSO said the male was the driver and the female was the passenger. The passengers were then transported to Riley Hospital for treatment. The male sustained minor injuries and the female was uninjured.

MCSO has not confirmed the ages of the juveniles at this time.

A report of this incident will be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.