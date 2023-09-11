UPDATE: I-465 westbound lanes have now been cleared after a vehicle fire near S. Harding Street and Mann Road.

—

INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle fire on I-465 westbound has broken out in Indianapolis on S Harding Street and Mann Road Monday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, two right lanes are expected to be closed for at least two hours as crews try to clear the scene.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when any additional information becomes available.