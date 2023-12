HAGERSTOWN, Ind. – Police are seeking help finding two missing juveniles in Wayne County.

The Hagerstown Police Department said Rivers Crabtree (left) and Savannah Smith (right) were last seen together in the Hagerstown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hagerstown Police Department or send them a message on their Facebook page. Concerned citizens can also contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office by submitting a tip on their app.