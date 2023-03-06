HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Two Indianapolis men have been arrested in Hendricks County after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen Toyota passenger car near the area of U.S. 36 and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Avon around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

HCSO said the suspects fled when officers first attempted to stop the vehicle, initiating a chase. The pursuit was short-lived as the suspects ran into a curb and exited the vehicle on foot. They were quickly apprehended by HCSO deputies and Avon Police Department officers.

The driver has been identified as 24-year-old Brian Hubbard and the passenger has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Henson.

Hubbard has been preliminarily charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Henson has been preliminarily charged with unauthorized entry of a vehicle and resisting law enforcement. One Avon police officer injured their ankle during the foot pursuit.