Two hurt in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people were shot on the west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched to the 3700 block of West Caven Street shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Responding officers located an adult male and female both suffering from gun shot wounds.

The man was shot in the upper leg and police are calling the woman’s injuries a graze wound.

Police say they do know some information about the suspected shooter but don’t currently have anyone in custody.

