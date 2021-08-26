Two death investigations believed to be connected, underway in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Two death investigations, which are believed to be connected, are underway in Delaware County.

According to the Muncie Police Department, Delaware County 911 dispatch received a call around 5:30 Thursday morning for a report of a person dead in a yard.

Police responded to the 3000 block of S. Madison Street in Muncie, where they said a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Muncie police said a short time later, the Daleville Police Department pulled over a driver for speeding. As an officer approached the vehicle, police said the driver shot himself and was pronounced dead.

According to police, through an investigation and communication between the two departments, it was determined that there is evidence to show the shooting on S. Madison St. happened prior to the traffic stop in Daleville.

According to investigators, the two men are related by marriage.

Muncie police say this is an ongoing investigation at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Muncie detectives at 765-747-4867.