INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles.

The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.

Troopers investigating the crash said Byers drove off the road and hit a construction sign. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

In the other crash, just before midnight on Saturday, emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97-mile marker.

Trooper said a pick-up truck pulling a car trailer had broken down on the right-hand lane of I-70, in an area with no emergency shoulders because of construction. A motorcyclist hit the back of the car trailer and was ejected. Another car traveling behind struck the motorcycle and motorcyclist. Shortly after, a semi-tractor trailer hit the motorcycle, causing the semi to catch on fire. The semi driver was able to get out without any injuries.

The motorcyclist was identified as 47-year-old Mark Webster from Richmond.

The investigation into both crashes in ongoing.