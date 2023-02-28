The National Weather Service of Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Monday’s storm and found evidence of two tornadoes. A storm cell pushed across northwest Hancock County and produced an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph. This tornado was on the ground for 3.34 miles and was 50 yards wide. This tornado began around 1:28 p.m. about three miles southeast of McCordsville and lasted until 1:33 p.m. when it lifted around three miles south of Fortville. This tornado damaged a warehouse, a large and functioning historic barn — sliding it slightly off its foundation — and snapped numerous trees.

A second EF-1 tornado touched down two miles southeast of Ingalls around 1:35 p.m. and lifted around 1:37 p.m. This tornado was on the ground for 0.3 miles, 50 yards wide, and had estimated wind gusts of around 100 mph. While on the ground it damaged a barn, removing the barn’s roof and exterior walls. Downwind of the barn, 2×4 beams were driven into the ground at different angles. Several trees were damaged as well.

February 2023 will go into the record books as the 5th warmest on record. We’re also tied for being the least snowiest on record. Indianapolis received a trace of snow in February and that’s it. That’s only happened 5 other times.

March opens tomorrow and we will see near record temperatures. The record for the date is 71° set back in 1976. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow evening but most of the day will be dry.

We are closely watching a storm system that arrives late week. At this time, the track has shifted farther north, bringing us rain and storms. However, a slight shift in the track could mean we see snow in the mix as well. Either way, it’s going to be a very windy on Friday with gusts near 50 mph possible.

