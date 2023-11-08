Wednesday was a windy day with a near-record high of 78°, one degree off the record set in 2020. A warm front brought the gusty winds and warm air. Now a cold front is on the way. Clouds will increase and rain chances will rise after Midnight as the cold front moves closer. Rainfall amounts will be very light with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Most of the showers will move out of the region by tomorrow morning’s rush hour.

After a cloudy start, skies will clear Thursday and temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid-50s. A second cold front will move across the state Friday night and reinforce the chill. The cool down will last through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing. Even with the cooldown, temperatures will be close to the average highs for mid-November.

