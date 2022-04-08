INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis renovation company has settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after alleged violations depicted on the television program Good Bones.

The EPA announced the settlement with Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. Friday. The agency alleges beginning in 2017, the Indianapolis-based company performed, or directed workers to perform, renovations in three Indianapolis properties constructed prior to 1978 without complying with the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP).

Since being contacted by the EPA, the company has obtained RRP certification and agreed to comply with the rule in all future renovation activities.

“Compliance with federal lead paint laws is essential to protect children across the country and is a priority for EPA,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “With so many people watching TV shows like these for tips on remodeling their own homes, it’s extremely important for these shows to demonstrate lead-safe work practices.”

As a part of the settlement, the company will pay a $40,000 civil penalty and produce a video about renovations involving lead-based paint. The video will primarily feature Good Bones star Mina Starsiak. They will also post another video on social media about protecting children from lead exposure.

The EPS says they have settled other RRP enforcement cases with other programs that air on HGTV/Discovery including Magnolia Homes, Texas Flip N Move, and Rehab Addict and Bargain Mansions.